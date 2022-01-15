Odisha reports 10856 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10856 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1122735. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3087 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 909 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 14th Jan
New Positive Cases: 10856
Of which 0-18 years: 1021
In quarantine: 6293
Local contacts: 45631
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Angul: 104
2. Balasore: 326
3. Bargarh: 145
4. Bhadrak: 101
5. Balangir: 259
6. Boudh: 38
7. Cuttack: 909
8. Deogarh: 24
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 135
11. Ganjam: 139
12. Jagatsinghpur: 222
13. Jajpur: 210
14. Jharsuguda: 211
15. Kalahandi: 144
16. Kandhamal: 42
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 84
19. Khurda: 3087
20. Koraput: 165
21. Malkangiri: 54
22. Mayurbhanj: 376
23. Nawarangpur: 106
24. Nayagarh: 145
25. Nuapada: 75
26. Puri: 198
27. Rayagada: 156
28. Sambalpur: 500
29. Sonepur: 102
30. Sundargarh: 1943
31. State Pool: 712
New recoveries: 2216
Cumulative tested: 26554334
Positive: 1122735
Recovered: 1052395
Active cases: 61809