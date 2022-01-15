Odisha reports 10856 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10856 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1122735. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3087 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 909 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 14th Jan

New Positive Cases: 10856

Of which 0-18 years: 1021

In quarantine: 6293

Local contacts: 45631

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 104

2. Balasore: 326

3. Bargarh: 145

4. Bhadrak: 101

5. Balangir: 259

6. Boudh: 38

7. Cuttack: 909

8. Deogarh: 24

9. Dhenkanal: 69

10. Gajapati: 135

11. Ganjam: 139

12. Jagatsinghpur: 222

13. Jajpur: 210

14. Jharsuguda: 211

15. Kalahandi: 144

16. Kandhamal: 42

17. Kendrapada: 75

18. Keonjhar: 84

19. Khurda: 3087

20. Koraput: 165

21. Malkangiri: 54

22. Mayurbhanj: 376

23. Nawarangpur: 106

24. Nayagarh: 145

25. Nuapada: 75

26. Puri: 198

27. Rayagada: 156

28. Sambalpur: 500

29. Sonepur: 102

30. Sundargarh: 1943

31. State Pool: 712

New recoveries: 2216

Cumulative tested: 26554334

Positive: 1122735

Recovered: 1052395

Active cases: 61809