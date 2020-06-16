Odisha reports 108 more COVID19 positive cases; tally at 4163

Bhubaneswar: A total of 108 new Covid19 positive cases reported in Odisha today. State’s overall Covid19 positive cases now at 4163.

Of the new 108 Covid19 cases in Odisha today, 95 reported from quarantine centres while 13 are local cases.

Total cases- 4163

Recoveries- 2854

Active Cases- 1295

RT-PCR Tests in last 24 hours- 2988

Cumulative Tests- 205501

District wise cases:

Malkangiri: 21

Keonjhar: 5

Khordha: 7

Kendrapada: 9

Angul: 1

Balasore: 4

Cuttack: 1

Jagatsinghpur: 9

Ganjam: 8

Puri: 15

Gajapati: 7

Sundargarh: 2

Kalahandi: 1

Bargarh: 1

Bolangir: 1

Odisha Fire personnel who returned from WB: 16

