Odisha reports 1043 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1043 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.

Covid-19 Report For 14th July

New Positive Cases: 1043

Of which 0-18 years: 100

In quarantine: 609

Local contacts: 434

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 20

2. Bargarh: 2

3. Bhadrak: 7

4. Balangir: 7

5. Boudh: 13

6. Cuttack: 205

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Dhenkanal: 3

9. Gajapati: 10

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 18

13. Jharsuguda: 12

14. Kalahandi: 10

15. Kandhamal: 2

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 6

18. Khurda: 335

19. Koraput: 4

20. Mayurbhanj: 28

21. Nawarangpur: 9

22. Nayagarh: 19

23. Nuapada: 9

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 1

26. Sambalpur: 31

27. Sonepur: 32

28. Sundargarh: 106

29. State Pool: 79

New recoveries: 479

Cumulative tested: 32314102

Positive: 1297175

Recovered: 1283169

Active cases: 4825