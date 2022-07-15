Odisha reports 1043 Covid cases today

Bhubaneswar : Odisha reports 1043 Covid cases in the last 24 hrs.
Covid-19 Report For 14th July
New Positive Cases: 1043
Of which 0-18 years: 100
In quarantine: 609
Local contacts: 434
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 20
2. Bargarh: 2
3. Bhadrak: 7
4. Balangir: 7
5. Boudh: 13
6. Cuttack: 205
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 3
9. Gajapati: 10
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 22
12. Jajpur: 18
13. Jharsuguda: 12
14. Kalahandi: 10
15. Kandhamal: 2
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 6
18. Khurda: 335
19. Koraput: 4
20. Mayurbhanj: 28
21. Nawarangpur: 9
22. Nayagarh: 19
23. Nuapada: 9
24. Puri: 28
25. Rayagada: 1
26. Sambalpur: 31
27. Sonepur: 32
28. Sundargarh: 106
29. State Pool: 79
New recoveries: 479
Cumulative tested: 32314102
Positive: 1297175
Recovered: 1283169
Active cases: 4825