Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 988997. Khordha district registered the Highest of 383 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 132 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 9th August
New Positive Cases: 1041
In quarantine: 605
Local contacts: 436
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 57
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 1
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 132
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 10
10. Gajapati: 3
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 81
13. Jajpur: 36
14. Kalahandi: 5
15. Kandhamal: 5
16. Kendrapada: 28
17. Keonjhar: 17
18. Khurda: 383
19. Koraput: 5
20. Malkangiri: 3
21. Mayurbhanj: 28
22. Nawarangpur: 2
23. Nayagarh: 28
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 34
26. Rayagada: 26
27. Sambalpur: 9
28. Sundargarh: 5
29. State Pool: 81
New recoveries: 1475
Cumulative tested: 16683764
Positive: 988997
Recovered: 971391
Active cases: 10988