Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,041 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 988997. Khordha district registered the Highest of 383 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 132 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 9th August New Positive Cases: 1041 In quarantine: 605 Local contacts: 436 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 57 2. Balasore: 23 3. Bargarh: 3 4. Bhadrak: 15 5. Balangir: 1 6. Boudh: 1 7. Cuttack: 132 8. Deogarh: 7 9. Dhenkanal: 10 10. Gajapati: 3 11. Ganjam: 11 12. Jagatsinghpur: 81 13. Jajpur: 36 14. Kalahandi: 5 15. Kandhamal: 5 16. Kendrapada: 28 17. Keonjhar: 17 18. Khurda: 383 19. Koraput: 5 20. Malkangiri: 3 21. Mayurbhanj: 28 22. Nawarangpur: 2 23. Nayagarh: 28 24. Nuapada: 2 25. Puri: 34 26. Rayagada: 26 27. Sambalpur: 9 28. Sundargarh: 5 29. State Pool: 81 New recoveries: 1475 Cumulative tested: 16683764 Positive: 988997 Recovered: 971391 Active cases: 10988