Odisha reports 1,032 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,032 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 979737. Khordha district registered the Highest of 237 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 154 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 1st August
New Positive Cases: 1032
In quarantine: 598
Local contacts: 434
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 48
2. Balasore: 36
3. Bargarh: 8
4. Bhadrak: 47
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 154
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 25
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 82
13. Jajpur: 43
14. Jharsuguda: 3
15. Kalahandi: 6
16. Kandhamal: 10
17. Kendrapada: 18
18. Keonjhar: 23
19. Khurda: 237
20. Koraput: 9
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 20
23. Nawarangpur: 6
24. Nayagarh: 30
25. Nuapada: 1
26. Puri: 82
27. Rayagada: 8
28. Sambalpur: 19
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 23
31. State Pool: 50
New recoveries: 1773
Cumulative tested: 16164543
Positive: 979737
Recovered: 958601
Active cases: 15050