Odisha reports 1,032 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 1,032 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 979737. Khordha district registered the Highest of 237 COVID19 infections followed by Cuttack district with 154 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 1st August New Positive Cases: 1032 In quarantine: 598 Local contacts: 434 (Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration) District Wise Cases: 1. Angul: 48 2. Balasore: 36 3. Bargarh: 8 4. Bhadrak: 47 5. Balangir: 4 6. Boudh: 2 7. Cuttack: 154 8. Deogarh: 8 9. Dhenkanal: 25 10. Gajapati: 6 11. Ganjam: 8 12. Jagatsinghpur: 82 13. Jajpur: 43 14. Jharsuguda: 3 15. Kalahandi: 6 16. Kandhamal: 10 17. Kendrapada: 18 18. Keonjhar: 23 19. Khurda: 237 20. Koraput: 9 21. Malkangiri: 6 22. Mayurbhanj: 20 23. Nawarangpur: 6 24. Nayagarh: 30 25. Nuapada: 1 26. Puri: 82 27. Rayagada: 8 28. Sambalpur: 19 29. Sonepur: 10 30. Sundargarh: 23 31. State Pool: 50 New recoveries: 1773 Cumulative tested: 16164543 Positive: 979737 Recovered: 958601 Active cases: 15050