Odisha reports 10 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288085. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 3rd May
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Bhadrak: 1
3. Cuttack: 1
4. Kendrapada: 1
5. Khurda: 3
6. Nuapada: 1
7. Sambalpur: 1
8. Sundargarh: 1
New recoveries: 8
Cumulative tested: 31364207
Positive: 1288085
Recovered: 1278814
Active cases: 92