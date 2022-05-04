Odisha reports 10 new positive cases today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288085. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 3rd May

New Positive Cases: 10

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Bhadrak: 1

3. Cuttack: 1

4. Kendrapada: 1

5. Khurda: 3

6. Nuapada: 1

7. Sambalpur: 1

8. Sundargarh: 1

New recoveries: 8

Cumulative tested: 31364207

Positive: 1288085

Recovered: 1278814

Active cases: 92