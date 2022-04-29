Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288034.Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 28th April
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Kendrapada: 1
3. Khurda: 4
4. Nayagarh: 1
5. Sambalpur: 2
6. Sundargarh: 1
New recoveries: 12
Cumulative tested: 31277093
Positive: 1288034
Recovered: 1278779
Active cases: 78