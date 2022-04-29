Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288034.Khurda district registered the Highest of 4 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 2 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 28th April

New Positive Cases: 10

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Cuttack: 1

2. Kendrapada: 1

3. Khurda: 4

4. Nayagarh: 1

5. Sambalpur: 2

6. Sundargarh: 1

New recoveries: 12

Cumulative tested: 31277093

Positive: 1288034

Recovered: 1278779

Active cases: 78