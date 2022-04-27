Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288017.Khurda district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 3 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 26th April

New Positive Cases: 10

Of which 0-18 years: 1

In quarantine: 6

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 3

2. Balangir: 2

3. Khurda: 3

4. Sundargarh: 2

New recoveries: 10

Cumulative tested: 31238340

Positive: 1288017

Recovered: 1278760

Active cases: 80