Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288017.Khurda district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Balasore district with 3 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 26th April
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 1
In quarantine: 6
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 3
2. Balangir: 2
3. Khurda: 3
4. Sundargarh: 2
New recoveries: 10
Cumulative tested: 31238340
Positive: 1288017
Recovered: 1278760
Active cases: 80