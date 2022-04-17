Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287922. Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 4 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 16th April

New Positive Cases: 10

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Kendrapada: 3

3. Khurda: 2

4. Sambalpur: 4

New recoveries: 19

Cumulative tested: 31046779

Positive: 1287922

Recovered: 1278641

Active cases: 105