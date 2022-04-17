Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1287922. Khurda district registered the Highest of 2 COVID19 infections followed by Sambalpur district with 4 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 16th April
New Positive Cases: 10
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 1
2. Kendrapada: 3
3. Khurda: 2
4. Sambalpur: 4
New recoveries: 19
Cumulative tested: 31046779
Positive: 1287922
Recovered: 1278641
Active cases: 105