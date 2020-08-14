Odisha reports 10 more COVID19 deaths; Toll rises to 324

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 more COVID19 deaths. 4 from Ganjam, 3 from Puri, 1 each from Cuttack, Sundargarh & Sambalpur . Total death toll rises to 324 .

Demise of ten Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 44 year old male of Cuttack who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 60 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

3. A 75 year old male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 65 year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 70 year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 52 year old male of Sambalpur district.

7. A 32 year old male of Sundergarh district.

8. A 50 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & Hypertension.

9. A 52 year old male of Puri district .

10. A 72 year old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

It should be noted that 1977 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hour; 1241 from quarantine centres & 736 are locals contacts. Total number of positives rises to 54630. Khordha reports 330 new COVID19 cases followed by Ganjam with 280 positives. Mayurbhanj & Bhadrak report big spike of 120 & 118 new cases respectively.

