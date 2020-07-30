Odisha reports 10 more COVID deaths, toll rises to 169

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 10 more COVID deaths. Toll jumps to 169.

10 Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 67-year old male of Sambalpur district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

2. A 60-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

3. A 43-year old male of Ganjam district.

4. A 47-year old male of Ganjam district.

5. A 65-year old male of Nayagarh district who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease with Uremic Encephalopathy.

6. A 33-year old male of Ganjam district.

7. A 65-year old female of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Hypothyroidism.

8. A 71-year old male of Sundargarh district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

9. A 60-year old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease.

10. A-50 year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1203 New Covid-19 Positive Cases Today. Total positive tally surges to 30378. 758 positives reported from quarantine centres while 445 are local contacts. Ganjam logs the highest of 250 cases followed by Khurda with 220. Total active cases in the State jump to 11235 & recoveries remain at 18938.

Rrecord number of COVID tests in Odisha. As per State I&PR Dept, 12928 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

