Odisha reports 10 COVID19 deaths in last 24 hours; Toll rises to 2017

Bhubaneswar: 10 more Covid deaths in Odisha in the last 24 hours push the State’s death toll to 2017. Puri & Rayagada report 3 death cases each.

Regret to inform the demise of ten numbers of Covid positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1.A 42 years old male of Boudh district.

2.A 66 years old male of Ganjam district.

3.A 35 years old male of Khurdha district.

4.A 80 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

5.A 55 years old female of Puri district.

6.A 55 years old male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

7.A 55 years old male of Rayagada district.

8.A 47 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

9.A 57 years old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from Hypertension.

10.A 67 years old male of Sundargarh district.