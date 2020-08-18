Odisha reported 9 more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours; death toll rose to 362

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported nine more Covid-19 deaths in the past 24 hours. This was informed by the Odisha Health & Family Welfare Department today. With this, the State’s death toll rose to 362.

Demise of Nine COVID19 positive patients while under treatment in hospitals.

1. A 62-year old male of Balasore district who was also suffering from Carcinoma Prostate with bone metastasis.

2. An 81-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension.

3. A 68-year old male of Ganjam who was also suffering from Coronary Artery Disease, Hypertension, Parkinsonism, Obstructive Sleep Apnea.

4. A 68-year old female of Ganjam district.

5. A 79-year old male of Ganjam district.

6. A 61-year old male of Malkangiri district who was also suffering from Diabetes & hypertension & Bronchial Asthma.

7. A 65-year old male of Rayagada district.

8. A 68-year old male of Rayagada district who was also suffering from hypertension.

9. A 42-year old male of Sambalpur district.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 2239 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hours; 1416 from quarantine centres & 823 local contacts. Tally stands at 64533.Khordha reports another record high of 419 cases followed by Ganjam with 246 positives. Steep rise of 147 new cases in Nayagarh. A total of six districts report 100-plus cases.

