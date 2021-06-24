Odisha report 3,486 Covid recoveries in last 24 hrs

Bhubaneswar : In a major relief, another 3486 Covid patients have recovered and being discharged from hospitals today, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.
As per reports, the number of recovered cases reported in districts are:
541 from Khordha
329 from Jajapur
296 from Baleswar
295 from Cuttack
203 from Anugul
182 from Puri
178 from Bhadrak
152 from Mayurbhanj
131 from Jagatsinghpur
116 from Kendrapara
116 from Nayagarh
100 from Nabarangpur
84 from Koraput
81 from Keonjhar
75 from Rayagada
61 from Bargarh
55 from Malkangiri
54 from Kalahandi
53 from Dhenkanal
46 from Gajapati
46 from Sundargarh
41 from Kandhamal
35 from Sambalpur
29 from Ganjam
28 from Deogarh
20 from Nuapada
19 from Sonepur
16 from Jharsuguda
15 from Bolangir
13 from Boudh
76 from State Pool
With this, the total recovered cases of the state now stand at 856498.