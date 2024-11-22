Odisha Renewable Energy Roundtable held in New Delhi

New Delhi : Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha and Energy Minister, Shri Kanak Vardan Singh Deo, chaired the Odisha Renewable Energy Roundtable at New Delhi on 22nd November. The conference was organised by the Society for Legal and Policy Research and Idam Infrastructure Advisory Pvt. Ltd.

The conference brought together delegates from the government of Odisha, industry, and investors. Thirty-four (34) delegates from over twenty-three (23) companies including companies from solar energy, wind energy, green hydrogen, green ammonia, and waste to energy sectors participated in the conference.

The conference aimed to engage stakeholders in a meaningful dialogue on renewable energy opportunities and challenges in Odisha, focusing on identifying areas for improvement and developing a competitive policy framework to attract private sector participation and expedite project implementation.

Odisha, traditionally not seen as a high-potential state for renewable energy, is now focused on incentivizing and promoting clean energy development. The Odisha State Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 reflects this shift by focusing on new areas such as green hydrogen, green ammonia, floating solar, and pumped storage wind energy, among others.

Speaking on Odisha’s role in decarbonization and achieving climate targets, Shri Kanak Vardan Singh Deo affirmed the state’s commitment to meeting the Prime Minister’s goal of 500 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. He highlighted Odisha’s potential to harness its vast renewable energy resources, including an estimated 140 GW of solar capacity and promising opportunities in green hydrogen. The Minister also noted that the state’s renewable energy policy is open for review, with a focus on improving the investment climate while managing risks, and safeguarding consumer interests.

On behalf of Society for Legal and Policy Research and Idam Infrastructure Advisory Pvt. Ltd, Shri Sanjay Sen, Senior Advocate while welcoming the delegates emphasized that although there is a need to align policies with the market realities that supports investment decisions, the State should take a long term view of the matter which protects the interests of the investors as well as consumers of electricity across the country. The renewable energy potential that is likely to be harnessed in Odisha will contribute to the green basket of the country and has extra-territorial benefits. Policies and implementation programme must have this larger vision.

Shri Balawant Joshi, managing director of Idam Infrastructure Advisory Pvt. Ltd. introduced the regulatory landscape of Odisha.

In his opening remarks, Shri Sumant Sinha, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, a leading clean energy company highlighted Odisha’s ambitious intent of shifting from thermal energy to clean energy. Mr. Sinha also updated the Government regarding ReNEW’s green hydrogen projects in the State.

The Renewable energy companies like O2, Ocior, Hexa Climate, Aditya Birla Renewable, Jindal Renewables, Re Sustainability, Avaada, Welspun, JSW & Purva Green stressed upon the need for improving transmission constraints in the State, smoother allotment of land, removal of limit on cumulative banking under the state regulations, competitive tariffs and support from state in form of Power Purchase Agreements with the State. The generating companies also highlighted amendments that need to be introduced in the Odisha State Renewable Energy Policy, 2022 like allowance of self-identified projects in Pump Storage Projects for private sector, higher exemptions for electricity duty, transmission, and wheeling tariffs.