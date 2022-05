Bhubaneswar: Odisha reels under heatwave condition; 18 places record temperature of 40 deg C or above. Sonepur hottest at 44.5 degC followed by Bolangir (43.5), Titlagarh (43.2), Sambalpur (43), Bargarh & Boudh (42.5), Jharsuguda (42.4), Bhawanipatna (43), Cuttack (39.4) and Bhubaneswar (38)