Bhubaneswar: Odisha records 1320 COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours . 887 from quarantine centres & 433 local contacts. Tally stands at 24013. Ganjam highest with 560 cases, Khurda 174. Samples tested on Friday 12,733.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 6
2. Balasore: 23
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 28
5. Balangir: 9
6. Cuttack: 47
7. Deogarh: 1
8. Gajapati: 90
9. Ganjam: 560
10. Jagatsinghpur: 3
11. Jajpur: 23
12. Jharsuguda: 2
13. Kalahandi: 1
14. Kandhamal: 39
15. Kendrapada: 1
16. Keonjhar: 24
17. Khurda: 174
18. Koraput: 30
19. Nayagarh: 38
20. Nuapada: 4
21. Puri: 90
22. Rayagada: 65
23. Sonepur: 1
24. Sundargarh: 47
New Recoveries: 808
Cumulative Tested: 446311
Positive: 24013
Recovered: 15200
Active Cases: 8650