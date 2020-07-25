Bhubaneswar: Odisha records 1320 COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours . 887 from quarantine centres & 433 local contacts. Tally stands at 24013. Ganjam highest with 560 cases, Khurda 174. Samples tested on Friday 12,733.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 28

5. Balangir: 9

6. Cuttack: 47

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Gajapati: 90

9. Ganjam: 560

10. Jagatsinghpur: 3

11. Jajpur: 23

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kalahandi: 1

14. Kandhamal: 39

15. Kendrapada: 1

16. Keonjhar: 24

17. Khurda: 174

18. Koraput: 30

19. Nayagarh: 38

20. Nuapada: 4

21. Puri: 90

22. Rayagada: 65

23. Sonepur: 1

24. Sundargarh: 47

New Recoveries: 808

Cumulative Tested: 446311

Positive: 24013

Recovered: 15200

Active Cases: 8650

Related

comments