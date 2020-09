Odisha recorded highest single day recovery with the discharge of 4388 Covid patients today

Bhubaneswr: Odisha has recorded the highest single day recovery with the discharge of 4388 Covid patients today.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 165432.

744 from Khordha

496 from Cuttack

183 from Puri

179 from Nuapada

174 from Bargarh

167 from Jharsuguda

159 from Jajapur

144 from Anugul

142 from Baleswar

138 from Rayagada

128 from Sundargarh

126 from Kandhamal

115 from Jagatsinghpur

115 from Nabarangpur

114 from Sambalpur

109 from Mayurbhanj

101 from Boudh

100 from Kendrapara

89 from Bhadrak

88 from Koraput

73 from Keonjhar

57 from Dhenkanal

56 from Sonepur

49 from Ganjam

47 from Bolangir

44 from Nayagarh

43 from Kalahandi

40 from Malkangiri

32 from Gajapati

10 from Deogarh

326 from State

