Odisha Receives Top Honors at National Water Awards for Water Conservation Achievements

Odisha has won the top prize in the 5th National Water Awards 2023, with Uttar Pradesh securing second place, while Gujarat and Puducherry shared third. The awards recognize contributions to water conservation in India.

Odisha’s achievements include over 53,000 water conservation structures, renovation of 11,000 traditional water bodies, and 21,000 wastewater treatment plants, benefiting 87,000 farmers.

Uttar Pradesh provided tap water to over 1.91 crore households and built 133 sewage treatment plants. Puducherry renovated 84 tanks and supplied tap connections to 1,14,900 households, while Gujarat achieved 100% tap water connections for 25 lakh households.

The award ceremony will be on October 22, presided over by President Droupadi Murmu.