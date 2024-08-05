Odisha Receives Provisional Royalty of Rs. 3881.796 Crore for Coal in 2023-24

The rates of royalty as per notification dated 10.05.2012 have been fixed @ 14% ad-valorem on the price of coal for all the States in India except the State of West Bengal, where royalty ranges from Rs.7.00 to Rs.2.50 per tonne depending on grade of coal.

The State of Odisha has received royalty of Rs. 3881.796 cr (provisional) in the year 2023-24 being paid @ 14% ad-valorem on the price of coal, which is commensurate with the production of coal over the past decade.

The section 9(3) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act provides that Central Government may, by notification in the Official Gazette, amend the Second Schedule so as to enhance or reduce the rate at which royalty shall be payable in respect of any mineral with effect from such date as may be specified in the notification. It has been further provided that the Central Government shall not enhance the rate of royalty in respect of any mineral more than once during any period of three years.