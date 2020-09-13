Odisha: Rayagada District reports 98 New Covid-19 Positives Case Today, Total tally 6,086

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 98 New Covid-19 Positives Case Today, Total tally 6,086 .
It should be noted that 3913 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2348 from quarantine centres & 1565 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 150807. Another 10 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 626
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 103
2. Balasore: 134
3. Bargarh: 146
4. Bhadrak: 123
5. Balangir: 142
6. Boudh: 61
7. Cuttack: 382
8. Deogarh: 15
9. Dhenkanal: 74
10. Gajapati: 16
11. Ganjam: 86
12. Jagatsinghpur: 108
13. Jajpur: 128
14. Jharsuguda: 162
15. Kalahandi: 60
16. Kandhamal: 86
17. Kendrapada: 156
18. Keonjhar: 76
19. Khurda: 556
20. Koraput: 100
21. Malkangiri: 68
22. Mayurbhanj: 147
23. Nawarangpur: 112
24. Nayagarh: 60
25. Nuapada: 128
26. Puri: 212
27. Rayagada: 98
28. Sambalpur: 141
29. Sonepur: 91
30. Sundargarh: 35
31. State Pool: 107
New Recovery: 3217
Cumulative Tested: 2423124
Positive: 150807
Recovered: 115279
Active Case: 34849