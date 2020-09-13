Odisha: Rayagada District reports 98 New Covid-19 Positives Case Today, Total tally 6,086

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 98 New Covid-19 Positives Case Today, Total tally 6,086 .

It should be noted that 3913 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2348 from quarantine centres & 1565 are local contacts. Tally mounts to 150807. Another 10 succumb to COVID19 in Odisha. Toll rises to 626

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 103

2. Balasore: 134

3. Bargarh: 146

4. Bhadrak: 123

5. Balangir: 142

6. Boudh: 61

7. Cuttack: 382

8. Deogarh: 15

9. Dhenkanal: 74

10. Gajapati: 16

11. Ganjam: 86

12. Jagatsinghpur: 108

13. Jajpur: 128

14. Jharsuguda: 162

15. Kalahandi: 60

16. Kandhamal: 86

17. Kendrapada: 156

18. Keonjhar: 76

19. Khurda: 556

20. Koraput: 100

21. Malkangiri: 68

22. Mayurbhanj: 147

23. Nawarangpur: 112

24. Nayagarh: 60

25. Nuapada: 128

26. Puri: 212

27. Rayagada: 98

28. Sambalpur: 141

29. Sonepur: 91

30. Sundargarh: 35

31. State Pool: 107

New Recovery: 3217

Cumulative Tested: 2423124

Positive: 150807

Recovered: 115279

Active Case: 34849

