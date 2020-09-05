Odisha: Rayagada District reports 67 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 5,208

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 67 new COVID19 positive cases, total tally 5,208. It should be noted that Odisha reports 3543 new COVID19 positive cases, taking the positives tally to 120221. 2161 from quarantine centres & 1382 are local contacts .
Khordha records all-time-high of 878 fresh cases followed by Mayurbhanj (326) and Cuttack (295). 7 more COVID19 patients succumb to the disease in last 24 hours in Odisha.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 68
2. Balasore: 153
3. Bargarh: 274
4. Bhadrak: 50
5. Balangir: 37
6. Boudh: 67
7. Cuttack: 295
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 69
10. Gajapati: 29
11. Ganjam: 102
12. Jagatsinghpur: 85
13. Jajpur: 206
14. Jharsuguda: 87
15. Kalahandi: 37
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapada: 48
18. Keonjhar: 44
19. Khurda: 878
20. Koraput: 90
21. Malkangiri: 25
22. Mayurbhanj: 326
23. Nawarangpur: 33
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 98
26. Puri: 61
27. Rayagada: 67
28. Sambalpur: 83
29. Sonepur: 99
30. Sundargarh: 56
New Recoveries: 2980
Cumulative Tested: 2048008
Positive: 120221
Recovered: 90331
Active Cases: 29299