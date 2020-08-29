Odisha: Rayagada District reports 450 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 4,665

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 450 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 4,665 . Odisha reports 3252 new COVID19 positives Cases in last 24 hours, total tally 97920. Khordha records highest 762 cases followed by Rayagada (450) & Cuttack (332) . 14 people succumb to COVID19 in last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 470 in Odisha .
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 11
2. Balasore: 78
3. Bargarh: 146
4. Bhadrak: 76
5. Balangir: 64
6. Boudh: 38
7. Cuttack: 323
8. Deogarh: 7
9. Dhenkanal: 94
10. Gajapati: 20
11. Ganjam: 169
12. Jagatsinghpur: 36
13. Jajpur: 83
14. Jharsuguda: 55
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 26
17. Kendrapada: 77
18. Keonjhar: 50
19. Khurda: 762
20. Koraput: 25
21. Malkangiri: 21
22. Mayurbhanj: 123
23. Nawarangpur: 41
24. Nayagarh: 120
25. Nuapada: 25
26. Puri: 135
27. Rayagada: 450
28. Sambalpur: 63
29. Sonepur: 38
30. Sundargarh: 94
New Recoveries: 2503
Cumulative Tested: 1670910
Positive: 97920
Recovered: 67826
Active Cases: 29571