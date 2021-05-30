Odisha: Rayagada District Reports 164 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Rayagada: Rayagada District Reports 164 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 9,541 Covid-19 Cases, 33 Deaths In 24 Hours. Khordha reports the maximum 1342 Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (716), Mayurbhanj (695), Sundargarh (595) & Angul (562).
Covid-19 Report For 29th May
New Positive Cases: 9541
In quarantine: 5343
Local contacts: 4198
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 562
2. Balasore: 302
3. Bargarh: 284
4. Bhadrak: 464
5. Balangir: 101
6. Boudh: 177
7. Cuttack: 716
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 117
10. Gajapati: 69
11. Ganjam: 150
12. Jagatsinghpur: 299
13. Jajpur: 489
14. Jharsuguda: 140
15. Kalahandi: 315
16. Kandhamal: 107
17. Kendrapada: 114
18. Keonjhar: 177
19. Khurda: 1342
20. Koraput: 215
21. Malkangiri: 123
22. Mayurbhanj: 695
23. Nawarangpur: 254
24. Nayagarh: 230
25. Nuapada: 50
26. Puri: 528
27. Rayagada: 164
28. Sambalpur: 229
29. Sonepur: 245
30. Sundargarh: 595
31. State Pool: 227
New recoveries: 11513
Cumulative tested: 11711459
Positive: 756684
Recovered: 658646
Active cases: 95266