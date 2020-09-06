Odisha: Rayagada District reports 101 fresh COVID19 cases, total tally 5,309

Rayagada: Rayagada District reports 101 fresh COVID19 cases, total tally 5,309.

It should be noted that Odisha reports 3810 fresh COVID19 cases, tally reaches 124031. Khordha reports 797 COVID19 cases; Bargarh reports its highest single-day spike of 396 cases.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 73

2. Balasore: 120

3. Bargarh: 396

4. Bhadrak: 107

5. Balangir: 43

6. Boudh: 29

7. Cuttack: 322

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 51

10. Gajapati: 20

11. Ganjam: 108

12. Jagatsinghpur: 67

13. Jajpur: 252

14. Jharsuguda: 192

15. Kalahandi: 57

16. Kandhamal: 45

17. Kendrapada: 103

18. Keonjhar: 84

19. Khurda: 797

20. Koraput: 84

21. Malkangiri: 37

22. Mayurbhanj: 142

23. Nawarangpur: 78

24. Nayagarh: 62

25. Nuapada: 93

26. Puri: 117

27. Rayagada: 101

28. Sambalpur: 83

29. Sonepur: 106

30. Sundargarh: 34

New Recoveries: 3443

Cumulative Tested: 2098401

Positive: 124031

Recovered: 93774

Active Cases: 29658

