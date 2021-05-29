Odisha: Rayagada District records 165 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Rayagada: Rayagada District records 165 new COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 7188 new COVID19 positive cases & 35 new deaths in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 28th May
New Positive Cases: 7188
In quarantine: 4026
Local contacts: 3162
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 515
2. Balasore: 103
3. Bargarh: 271
4. Bhadrak: 89
5. Balangir: 93
6. Boudh: 257
7. Cuttack: 690
8. Deogarh: 61
9. Dhenkanal: 255
10. Gajapati: 106
11. Ganjam: 163
12. Jagatsinghpur: 154
13. Jajpur: 406
14. Jharsuguda: 114
15. Kalahandi: 177
16. Kandhamal: 54
17. Kendrapada: 75
18. Keonjhar: 57
19. Khurda: 1134
20. Koraput: 202
21. Malkangiri: 92
22. Mayurbhanj: 320
23. Nawarangpur: 216
24. Nayagarh: 242
25. Nuapada: 62
26. Puri: 457
27. Rayagada: 165
28. Sambalpur: 120
29. Sonepur: 129
30. Sundargarh: 172
31. State Pool: 237
New recoveries: 11954
Cumulative tested: 11645402
Positive: 747143
Recovered: 647133
Active cases: 97271