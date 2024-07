Puri: Ratna Bhandar of Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri re-opened today after 46 years . The Ratna Bhandar of Puri Srimandir opened; Ratna Bhandar opened at 1:28 PM; first the outer chamber of Ratna Bhandar reportedly opened; efforts underway to open the inner chamber; today only inspection of the Ratna Bhandar will be done.

The temporary strongroom where the contents of the Ratna Bhandar will be stored to remain under high-resolution CCTV surveillance says Puri SP.