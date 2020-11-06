Odisha: Puri reports 63 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours, Tally mounts to 12,857

Puri: Puri reports 63 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. Tally mounts to 12,857 . It should be noted that Odisha reports 1494 new Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. 867are quarantine cases & 627 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 2,98,768. Khurda records 153 COVID19 cases, followed by Cuttack with 112 new positives & Balasore (102). COVID19 claims 15 more lives in Odisha; toll mounts to 1393.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 83
2. Balasore: 102
3. Bargarh: 54
4. Bhadrak: 19
5. Balangir: 79
6. Boudh: 16
7. Cuttack: 112
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 28
10. Gajapati: 6
11. Ganjam: 26
12. Jagatsinghpur: 60
13. Jajpur: 37
14. Jharsuguda: 38
15. Kalahandi: 35
16. Kandhamal: 12
17. Kendrapada: 56
18. Keonjhar: 69
19. Khurda: 153
20. Koraput: 21
21. Malkangiri: 18
22. Mayurbhanj: 93
23. Nawarangpur: 32
24. Nayagarh: 34
25. Nuapada: 55
26. Puri: 63
27. Rayagada: 11
28. Sambalpur: 39
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 96
31. State Pool: 30
New Recoveries: 1460
Cumulative Tested: 4838124
Positive: 298768
Recovered: 283533
Active cases: 13789