Odisha: Puri District Reports 53 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 53 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 886 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.



Covid-19 Report For 8th August New Positive Cases: 886

In quarantine: 512

Local contacts: 374

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 62

3. Bargarh: 8

4. Bhadrak: 31

5. Boudh: 2

6. Cuttack: 81

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 11

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 54

12. Jajpur: 60

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 11

15. Kandhamal: 5

16. Kendrapada: 33

17. Keonjhar: 18

18. Khurda: 253

19. Koraput: 7

20. Malkangiri: 9

21. Mayurbhanj: 25

22. Nawarangpur: 4

23. Nayagarh: 25

24. Puri: 53

25. Rayagada: 5

26. Sambalpur: 15

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 12

29. State Pool: 51

New recoveries: 1463

Cumulative tested: 16626905

Positive: 987956

Recovered: 969916

Active cases: 11486

