Odisha: Puri District reports 472 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 472 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports the highest one-day spike of 12,852 Covid19 cases & 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, informs State Information & Public Relations Department.

Khordha registers maximum 1909 new Covid19 infections in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (1073), Angul (874), Sundargarh (848), Kalahandi (668), Mayurbhanj (586) & Balasore (508)

Covid-19 Report For 22nd May

New Positive Cases: 12852

In quarantine: 7195

Local contacts: 5657

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 874

2. Balasore: 508

3. Bargarh: 461

4. Bhadrak: 151

5. Balangir: 274

6. Boudh: 347

7. Cuttack: 1073

8. Deogarh: 105

9. Dhenkanal: 482

10. Gajapati: 77

11. Ganjam: 340

12. Jagatsinghpur: 300

13. Jajpur: 337

14. Jharsuguda: 399

15. Kalahandi: 668

16. Kandhamal: 104

17. Kendrapada: 285

18. Keonjhar: 180

19. Khurda: 1909

20. Koraput: 272

21. Malkangiri: 114

22. Mayurbhanj: 586

23. Nawarangpur: 344

24. Nayagarh: 331

25. Nuapada: 70

26. Puri: 472

27. Rayagada: 198

28. Sambalpur: 355

29. Sonepur: 55

30. Sundargarh: 848

31. State Pool: 333

New recoveries: 10601

Cumulative tested: 11308564

Positive: 692382

Recovered: 577983

Active cases: 111862