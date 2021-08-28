Odisha: Puri District Reports 39 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 39 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 779 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 27th August
New Positive Cases: 779
Of which 0-18 years: 105
In quarantine: 454
Local contacts: 325
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 20
2. Balasore: 59
3. Bargarh: 5
4. Bhadrak: 15
5. Balangir: 3
6. Boudh: 2
7. Cuttack: 84
8. Deogarh: 9
9. Dhenkanal: 9
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 8
12. Jagatsinghpur: 31
13. Jajpur: 34
14. Jharsuguda: 7
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 5
17. Kendrapada: 21
18. Keonjhar: 15
19. Khurda: 259
20. Koraput: 3
21. Malkangiri: 6
22. Mayurbhanj: 27
23. Nayagarh: 18
24. Nuapada: 2
25. Puri: 39
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 13
28. Sonepur: 2
29. Sundargarh: 20
30. State Pool: 57
New recoveries: 986
Cumulative tested: 17878694
Positive: 1005654
Recovered: 989840
Active cases: 7996