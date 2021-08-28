Odisha: Puri District Reports 39 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 39 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 779 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 27th August

New Positive Cases: 779

Of which 0-18 years: 105

In quarantine: 454

Local contacts: 325

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 59

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 15

5. Balangir: 3

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 84

8. Deogarh: 9

9. Dhenkanal: 9

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 31

13. Jajpur: 34

14. Jharsuguda: 7

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 5

17. Kendrapada: 21

18. Keonjhar: 15

19. Khurda: 259

20. Koraput: 3

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 27

23. Nayagarh: 18

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 39

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 13

28. Sonepur: 2

29. Sundargarh: 20

30. State Pool: 57

New recoveries: 986

Cumulative tested: 17878694

Positive: 1005654

Recovered: 989840

Active cases: 7996