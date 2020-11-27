Odisha: Puri District reports 37 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total caseload surges to 13,501

Puri: Puri District reports 37 fresh COVID19 cases Today; Total caseload surges to 13,501 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 594 fresh COVID19 infections; 343 quarantine cases & 251 are local contact cases. Total caseload surges to 3,17,239.COVID19 claims 14 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1718.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 37

2. Balasore: 34

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 11

5. Balangir: 42

6. Boudh: 3

7. Cuttack: 55

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 8

12. Jagatsinghpur: 24

13. Jajpur: 10

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 20

16. Kandhamal: 7

17. Kendrapada: 16

18. Keonjhar: 19

19. Khurda: 56

20. Malkangiri: 6

21. Mayurbhanj: 42

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 4

24. Nuapada: 25

25. Puri: 37

26. Rayagada: 5

27. Sambalpur: 17

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 55

30. State Pool: 10

New recoveries: 737

Cumulative tested: 5777570

Positive: 317239

Recovered: 308839

Active cases: 6629

