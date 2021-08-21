Odisha: Puri District Reports 30 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 30 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 911New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 20th August
New Positive Cases: 911
Of which 0-18 years: 116
In quarantine: 531
Local contact: 380
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 23
2. Balasore: 51
3. Bargarh: 7
4. Bhadrak: 12
5. Balangir: 5
6. Cuttack: 88
7. Deogarh: 10
8. Dhenkanal: 16
9. Gajapati: 6
10. Ganjam: 4
11. Jagatsinghpur: 24
12. Jajpur: 49
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 7
15. Kandhamal: 4
16. Kendrapada: 31
17. Keonjhar: 10
18. Khurda: 352
19. Koraput: 6
20. Malkangiri: 7
21. Mayurbhanj: 38
22. Nayagarh: 19
23. Puri: 30
24. Rayagada: 7
25. Sambalpur: 13
26. Sonepur: 3
27. Sundargarh: 8
28. State Pool: 79
New recoveries: 926
Cumulative tested: 17415872
Positive: 1000084
Recovered: 983245
Active cases: 9497