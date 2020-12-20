Odisha: Puri District reports 28 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 28 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha reports 372 more COVID19 positive cases in last 24 hours. Coronavirus claims 4 more lives in Odisha in last 24 hours. Toll mounts to 1,836.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 50

2. Balasore: 15

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Balangir: 12

5. Boudh: 3

6. Cuttack: 26

7. Deogarh: 7

8. Dhenkanal: 2

9. Gajapati: 2

10. Ganjam: 3

11. Jagatsinghpur: 7

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 5

14. Kalahandi: 8

15. Kendrapada: 11

16. Keonjhar: 12

17. Khurda: 38

18. Koraput: 1

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 24

21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 3

23. Nuapada: 12

24. Puri: 28

25. Rayagada: 4

26. Sambalpur: 18

27. Sundargarh: 47

28. State Pool: 9

New recoveries: 362

Cumulative tested: 6603613

Positive: 326233

Recovered: 321309

Active cases: 3035

Related

comments