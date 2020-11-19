Odisha: Puri District reports 28 fresh Covid19 cases Today; Tally mounts to 13,341

Puri: Puri District reports 28 fresh Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours; Tally mounts to 13,341. Spike of 868 COVID19 cases reported in last last 24 hours; 499 are quarantine cases and 369 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,11,788. Khordha sees 126 new cases, Sundergarh (87), Cuttack (64).17 more COVID19 patients succumb to the virus in Odisha in last 24 hours; toll rises to 1592.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 54

2. Balasore: 18

3. Bargarh: 21

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 34

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 64

8. Deogarh: 7

9. Dhenkanal: 18

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 44

13. Jajpur: 31

14. Jharsuguda: 21

15. Kalahandi: 20

16. Kandhamal: 6

17. Kendrapada: 35

18. Keonjhar: 39

19. Khurda: 126

20. Koraput: 12

21. Malkangiri: 12

22. Mayurbhanj: 46

23. Nawarangpur: 14

24. Nayagarh: 3

25. Nuapada: 46

26. Puri: 28

27. Rayagada: 7

28. Sambalpur: 18

29. Sonepur: 6

30. Sundargarh: 87

31. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 1303

Cumulative tested: 5424761

Positive: 311788

Recovered: 301777

Active cases: 8366

