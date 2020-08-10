Odisha: Puri District reports 26 new Covid-19 cases Today, total tally 1,299

Puri: Puri District reports 26 new Covid-19 cases Today, total tally in the district reached at 1,299 .

It should be noted that Odisha reports 1528 new COVID19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 47455. Ganjam registers highest 233 fresh cases followed by Khordha (218) and Sambalpur (168). Odisha death toll due to COVID19 rises to 286 with 14 more patients succumbing to the virus in last 24 hours.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 8

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 10

4. Bhadrak: 70

5. Balangir: 59

6. Boudh: 7

7. Cuttack: 72

8. Dhenkanal: 107

9. Gajapati: 31

10. Ganjam: 233

11. Jagatsinghpur: 22

12. Jajpur: 33

13. Jharsuguda: 9

14. Kalahandi: 31

15. Kandhamal: 17

16. Kendrapada: 17

17. Keonjhar: 5

18. Khurda: 218

19. Koraput: 67

20. Malkangiri: 38

21. Mayurbhanj: 22

22. Nawarangpur: 23

23. Nayagarh: 32

24. Nuapada: 2

25. Puri: 26

26. Rayagada: 27

27. Sambalpur: 168

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 126

New Recoveries: 1543

Cumulative Tested: 669266

Positive: 47455

Recovered: 31784

Active Cases: 15334

