Odisha: Puri District Reports 233 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 233 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 3,554 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 25th June
New Positive Cases: 3554
In quarantine: 2028
Local contacts: 1526
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 133
2. Balasore: 271
3. Bargarh: 31
4. Bhadrak: 158
5. Balangir: 31
6. Boudh: 33
7. Cuttack: 501
8. Deogarh: 8
9. Dhenkanal: 56
10. Gajapati: 24
11. Ganjam: 22
12. Jagatsinghpur: 145
13. Jajpur: 256
14. Jharsuguda: 11
15. Kalahandi: 21
16. Kandhamal: 38
17. Kendrapada: 119
18. Keonjhar: 65
19. Khurda: 651
20. Koraput: 69
21. Malkangiri: 61
22. Mayurbhanj: 196
23. Nawarangpur: 22
24. Nayagarh: 100
25. Nuapada: 20
26. Puri: 233
27. Rayagada: 61
28. Sambalpur: 18
29. Sonepur: 29
30. Sundargarh: 71
31. State Pool: 100
New recovery: 3644
Cumulative tested: 13486082
Positive: 897062
Recovered: 860142
Active case: 33019