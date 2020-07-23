Odisha: Puri District reports 22 new COVID19 cases; total tally 466

Puri: Puri District reports 22 new COVID19 cases; total tally in the district reached at 466.

It should be noted that 1264 new Covid19 cases reported in Odisha today. Total case tally reaches 21099. Of 1264 new cases, Ganjam records the worst spike of 540 Covid19 positives. Khurda posts 137 cases followed by Rayagada with 84 cases. Record 11,010 samples tested in Odisha in last 24 hours.

Six more Covid19 deaths in Odisha take total death toll to 114. Health dept shares details of the deceased patients.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 7

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 24

4. Bhadrak: 30

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 47

8. Dhenkanal: 6

9. Gajapati: 74

10. Ganjam: 540

11. Jagatsinghpur: 4

12. Jajpur: 17

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kalahandi: 7

15. Kandhamal: 29

16. Kendrapada: 8

17. Keonjhar: 25

18. Khurda: 137

19. Koraput: 27

20. Mayurbhanj: 15

21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 61

23. Nuapada: 1

24. Puri: 22

25. Rayagada: 84

26. Sambalpur: 20

27. Sundargarh: 60

New Recoveries: 440

Cumulative Tested: 421931

Positive: 21099

Recovered: 13749

Active Cases: 7205

