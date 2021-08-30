Odisha: Puri District Reports 20 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 20 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 609 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 29th August

New Positive Cases: 609

Of which 0-18 years: 97

In quarantine: 354

Local contacts: 255

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 18

2. Balasore: 21

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Boudh: 9

6. Cuttack: 71

7. Deogarh: 10

8. Dhenkanal: 23

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 20

12. Jajpur: 36

13. Jharsuguda: 3

14. Kandhamal: 5

15. Kendrapada: 19

16. Keonjhar: 5

17. Khurda: 209

18. Koraput: 3

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 26

21. Nayagarh: 11

22. Puri: 20

23. Rayagada: 5

24. Sambalpur: 16

25. Sonepur: 2

26. Sundargarh: 8

27. State Pool: 48

New recoveries: 834

Cumulative tested: 18012352

Positive: 1007112

Recovered: 991630

Active cases: 7528