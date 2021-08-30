Odisha: Puri District Reports 20 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 20 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 609 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 29th August
New Positive Cases: 609
Of which 0-18 years: 97
In quarantine: 354
Local contacts: 255
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 18
2. Balasore: 21
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 9
5. Boudh: 9
6. Cuttack: 71
7. Deogarh: 10
8. Dhenkanal: 23
9. Gajapati: 1
10. Ganjam: 6
11. Jagatsinghpur: 20
12. Jajpur: 36
13. Jharsuguda: 3
14. Kandhamal: 5
15. Kendrapada: 19
16. Keonjhar: 5
17. Khurda: 209
18. Koraput: 3
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 26
21. Nayagarh: 11
22. Puri: 20
23. Rayagada: 5
24. Sambalpur: 16
25. Sonepur: 2
26. Sundargarh: 8
27. State Pool: 48
New recoveries: 834
Cumulative tested: 18012352
Positive: 1007112
Recovered: 991630
Active cases: 7528