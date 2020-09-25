Odisha: Puri District reports 199 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs; total tally 9,273 in the District

Puri: PuriDistrict reports 199 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs; total tally 9,273 in the District .
Odisha’s COVID19 tally crosses 2 lakh-mark. 4208 new cases from 30 districts reported in last 24 hrs; 2462 from quarantine centres & 1746 are local contacts. Total count stands at 2,01,096. 15 more succumb to deadly virus COVID19 in the last 24 hours in Odisha. Death toll rises to 767.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 194
2. Balasore: 118
3. Bargarh: 114
4. Bhadrak: 48
5. Balangir: 76
6. Boudh: 29
7. Cuttack: 465
8. Deogarh: 20
9. Dhenkanal: 68
10. Gajapati: 13
11. Ganjam: 63
12. Jagatsinghpur: 181
13. Jajpur: 237
14. Jharsuguda: 81
15. Kalahandi: 116
16. Kandhamal: 102
17. Kendrapada: 110
18. Keonjhar: 82
19. Khurda: 725
20. Koraput: 72
21. Malkangiri: 61
22. Mayurbhanj: 154
23. Nawrangpur: 131
24. Nayagarh: 52
25. Nuapada: 175
26. Puri: 199
27. Rayagada: 61
28. Sambalpur: 131
29. Sonepur: 26
30. Sundargarh: 80
31. State Pool: 224
New Recovery: 3779
Cumulative Tested: 3009183
Positive: 201096
Recovered: quote
Active Cases: 39232