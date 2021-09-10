Odisha: Puri District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 745 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 9th September

New Positive Cases: 745

Of which 0-18 years: 119

In quarantine: 435

Local contacts: 310

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 10

2. Balasore: 32

3. Bargarh: 11

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Cuttack: 120

6. Deogarh: 6

7. Dhenkanal: 9

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 18

10. Jajpur: 27

11. Kandhamal: 3

12. Kendrapada: 18

13. Keonjhar: 5

14. Khurda: 297

15. Koraput: 1

16. Malkangiri: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 32

18. Nawarangpur: 4

19. Nayagarh: 11

20. Nuapada: 2

21. Puri: 17

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 10

24. Subarnapur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 24

26. State Pool: 72

New recoveries: 694

Cumulative tested: 18730180

Positive: 1015083

Recovered: 999859

Active cases: 7087