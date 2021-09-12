Odisha: Puri District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 649 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 11th September
New Positive Cases: 649
Of which 0-18 years: 103
In quarantine: 381
Local contacts: 268
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 9
2. Balasore: 37
3. Bargarh: 2
4. Bhadrak: 6
5. Balangir: 5
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 84
8. Deogarh: 1
9. Dhenkanal: 2
10. Gajapati: 1
11. Ganjam: 5
12. Jagatsinghpur: 37
13. Jajpur: 30
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 2
16. Kandhamal: 2
17. Kendrapada: 24
18. Keonjhar: 9
19. Khurda: 235
20. Koraput: 5
21. Malkangiri: 1
22. Mayurbhanj: 30
23. Nawarangpur: 1
24. Nayagarh: 6
25. Nuapada: 2
26. Puri: 17
27. Rayagada: 3
28. Sambalpur: 9
29. Sundargarh: 25
30. State Pool: 52
New recoveries: 706
Cumulative tested: 18854295
Positive: 1016362
Recovered: 1001254
Active cases: 6957