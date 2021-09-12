Odisha: Puri District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 17 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 649 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 11th September

New Positive Cases: 649

Of which 0-18 years: 103

In quarantine: 381

Local contacts: 268

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 9

2. Balasore: 37

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 6

5. Balangir: 5

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 84

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Dhenkanal: 2

10. Gajapati: 1

11. Ganjam: 5

12. Jagatsinghpur: 37

13. Jajpur: 30

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 2

16. Kandhamal: 2

17. Kendrapada: 24

18. Keonjhar: 9

19. Khurda: 235

20. Koraput: 5

21. Malkangiri: 1

22. Mayurbhanj: 30

23. Nawarangpur: 1

24. Nayagarh: 6

25. Nuapada: 2

26. Puri: 17

27. Rayagada: 3

28. Sambalpur: 9

29. Sundargarh: 25

30. State Pool: 52

New recoveries: 706

Cumulative tested: 18854295

Positive: 1016362

Recovered: 1001254

Active cases: 6957