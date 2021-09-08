Odisha: Puri District Reports 16 New Covid-19 cases

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 16 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 762 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 7th September

New Positive Cases: 762

Of which 0-18 years: 102

In quarantine: 443

Local contacts: 319

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 20

2. Balasore: 17

3. Bargarh: 13

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 119

7. Deogarh: 1

8. Dhenkanal: 9

9. Gajapati: 1

10. Ganjam: 4

11. Jagatsinghpur: 24

12. Jajpur: 19

13. Jharsuguda: 4

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 21

17. Keonjhar: 7

18. Khurda: 314

19. Koraput: 6

20. Malkangiri: 1

21. Mayurbhanj: 29

22. Nawarangpur: 2

23. Nayagarh: 3

24. Nuapada: 3

25. Puri: 16

26. Rayagada: 6

27. Sambalpur: 7

28. Sonepur: 3

29. Sundargarh: 26

30. State Pool: 74

New recoveries: 801

Cumulative tested: 18599037

Positive: 1013567

Recovered: 998591

Active cases: 6853