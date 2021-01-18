Odisha: Puri District reports 16 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours

Puri: Puri District reports 16 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours . It should be noted that Odisha adds 134 fresh COVID19 infections in last 24 hours; 79 are quarantine cases & 55 local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,33,444.
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Balangir: 3
5. Boudh: 2
6. Cuttack: 2
7. Gajapati: 1
8. Ganjam: 1
9. Jagatsinghpur: 1
10. Jajpur: 7
11. Jharsuguda: 12
12. Kalahandi: 1
13. Kendrapada: 1
14. Keonjhar: 3
15. Khurda: 5
16. Mayurbhanj: 4
17. Nuapada: 11
18. Puri: 16
19. Sambalpur: 19
20. Sonepur: 2
21. Sundargarh: 25
22. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 228
Cumulative tested: 7402538
Positive: 333444
Recovered: 329546
Active cases: 1944