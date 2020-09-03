Odisha: Puri District reports 157 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours,total tally 4,010

Puri: Puri District reports 157 new Covid-19 Positives Cases in last 24 hours,total tally inn the district reached at 4,010.

It should be noted that 3631 fresh COVID19 cases detected in Odisha in last 24 hours; 2214 from quarantine centres & 1417 are local contacts . State’s total count rises to 113411. Odisha reports 8 more COVID19 deaths. Total death toll rises to 522.

District Wise Cases

1. Angul: 41

2. Balasore: 114

3. Bargarh: 238

4. Bhadrak: 186

5. Balangir: 39

6. Boudh: 27

7. Cuttack: 370

8. Deogarh: 11

9. Dhenkanal: 56

10. Gajapati: 9

11. Ganjam: 107

12. Jagatsinghpur: 79

13. Jajpur: 127

14. Jharsuguda: 80

15. Kalahandi: 27

16. Kandhamal: 44

17. Kendrapada: 85

18. Keonjhar: 80

19. Khurda: 722

20. Koraput: 93

21. Malkangiri: 55

22. Mayurbhanj: 365

23. Nawarangpur: 46

24. Nayagarh: 100

25. Nuapada: 49

26. Puri: 157

27. Rayagada: 111

28. Sambalpur: 68

29. Sonepur: 50

30. Sundargarh: 95

New Recoveries: 3303

Cumulative Tested: 1950591

Positive: 113411

Recovered: 84073

Active Cases: 28763

Related

comments