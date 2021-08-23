Odisha: Puri District Reports 13 New Covid-19

Bhubaneswar : Puri District Reports 13 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 761 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.
Covid-19 Report For 22nd August
New Positive Cases: 761
Of which 0-18 years: 101
In quarantine: 443
Local contacts: 318
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 117
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 12
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 18
13. Jajpur: 35
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kandhamal: 3
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 5
18. Khurda: 289
19. Malkangiri: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 24
21. Nawarangpur: 1
22. Nayagarh: 12
23. Puri: 13
24. Rayagada: 5
25. Sambalpur: 20
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 10
28. State Pool: 64
New recoveries: 1078
Cumulative tested: 17544497
Positive: 1001698
Recovered: 985302
Active cases: 8917