Odisha: Puri District reports 11 new COVID19 cases today, total tally 338

Puri: Puri District reports 11 fresh COVID19 cases in last 24 hours, total tally 338.
It should be noted that Odisha reported highest single-day spike in fresh COVID19 cases with 755 new cases in 24 hours. Total positives in the State jump to 11956. 508 from quarantine centres & remaining 247 are local contacts.
District Wise Cases
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 9
3. Bargarh: 1
4. Bhadrak: 2
5. Bolangir: 12
6. Cuttack: 55
7. Deogarh: 4
8. Dhenkanal: 4
9. Gajapati: 30
10. Ganjam: 320
11. Jagatsinghpur: 5
12. Jajpur: 86
13. Kandhamal: 2
14. Kendrapada: 5
15. Keonjhar: 32
16. Khorda: 59
17. Koraput: 5
18. Malkangiri: 18
19. Mayurbhanj: 12
20. Nayagarh: 16
21. Puri: 11
22. Sambalpur: 2
23. Sundargarh: 62
New Recoveries: 401
Cumulative Tested: 321443
Positive: 11956
Recovered: 7407
Active Cases: 4476