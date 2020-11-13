Odisha: Puri District records 38 new COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 13,180

Puri: Puri District records 38 new COVID19 cases; Tally mounts to 13,180. It should be noted that Odisha reports 1018 fresh COVID19 cases; 585 are quarantine cases & 433 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,07,004. Odisha Registers 12 New Covid Deaths In Last 24 Hours.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 65

2. Balasore: 24

3. Bargarh: 27

4. Bhadrak: 9

5. Balangir: 67

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 73

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 20

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 13

12. Jagatsinghpur: 51

13. Jajpur: 39

14. Jharsuguda: 27

15. Kalahandi: 43

16. Kandhamal: 19

17. Kendrapada: 38

18. Keonjhar: 35

19. Khurda: 83

20. Koraput: 12

21. Malkangiri: 3

22. Mayurbhanj: 86

23. Nawarangpur: 17

24. Nayagarh: 10

25. Nuapada: 41

26. Puri: 38

27. Sambalpur: 46

28. Sonepur: 8

29. Sundargarh: 94

30. State Pool: 17

New Recoveries: 1264

Cumulative Tested: 5171184

Positive: 307004

Recovered: 293741

Active Cases: 11715

