Odisha: Puri District records 32 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs

Puri: Puri District records 32 new COVID19 cases in last 24 hrs . It should be noted that Odisha reports 986 fresh COVID19 cases; 572 are quarantine cases & 414 are local contact cases. Tally mounts to 3,05,986.

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 43

3. Bargarh: 34

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 26

6. Boudh: 8

7. Cuttack: 81

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 26

10. Gajapati: 3

11. Ganjam: 15

12. Jagatsinghpur: 54

13. Jajpur: 28

14. Jharsuguda: 19

15. Kalahandi: 42

16. Kandhamal: 13

17. Kendrapada: 44

18. Keonjhar: 49

19. Khurda: 112

20. Koraput: 14

21. Malkangiri: 6

22. Mayurbhanj: 57

23. Nawarangpur: 15

24. Nayagarh: 10

25. Nuapada: 38

26. Puri: 32

27. Rayagada: 16

28. Sambalpur: 16

29. Sonepur: 3

30. Sundargarh: 80

31. State Pool: 23

New recoveries: 1340

Cumulative tested: 5122938

Positive: 305986

Recovered: 292477

Active cases: 11973

