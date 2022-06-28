Odisha : Puri District Administration declares dedicated parking space for public coming to Puri in their vehicles to attend Ratha Yatra 2022

Bhubaneswar : In view to ensure smooth darshan of devotees during Ratha Yatra 2022, the Puri District Administration today releases notification mentioning the dedicated parking space for public coming to Puri in their vehicles for attending the greatest festival.

